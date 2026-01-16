The Upcoming Aldi Finds That'll Upgrade Your Instant Ramen Experience

Aldi's latest "aisle of shame" drop is catering to its base of budget-conscious shoppers. Elevated instant noodles are a favorite among fans of inexpensive meals, and the grocery chain just launched a weekly special that'll make it easier and chicer to jazz up the simple soup. Shoppers can find inexpensive soup bowls, chopsticks, and serving trays in Aldi's famous discount aisle from January 21 to January 27.

We've covered easy instant ramen upgrades before. There's the classic add-in of a simple egg, but a spoonful of kimchi, a few slices of roast beef, or a slice of American cheese can take instant ramen to a whole other level. Try it: It's better than you'd think.

Elevating the instant ramen experience isn't just about the add-ins, though. Taking the time to plate your meal makes it that much more satisfying, especially if a tight budget makes it hard to appreciate what you have. A stylish serving set and soup bowl sets the stage without breaking the bank. That's where Aldi's latest drop comes in.