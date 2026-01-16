The Upcoming Aldi Finds That'll Upgrade Your Instant Ramen Experience
Aldi's latest "aisle of shame" drop is catering to its base of budget-conscious shoppers. Elevated instant noodles are a favorite among fans of inexpensive meals, and the grocery chain just launched a weekly special that'll make it easier and chicer to jazz up the simple soup. Shoppers can find inexpensive soup bowls, chopsticks, and serving trays in Aldi's famous discount aisle from January 21 to January 27.
We've covered easy instant ramen upgrades before. There's the classic add-in of a simple egg, but a spoonful of kimchi, a few slices of roast beef, or a slice of American cheese can take instant ramen to a whole other level. Try it: It's better than you'd think.
Elevating the instant ramen experience isn't just about the add-ins, though. Taking the time to plate your meal makes it that much more satisfying, especially if a tight budget makes it hard to appreciate what you have. A stylish serving set and soup bowl sets the stage without breaking the bank. That's where Aldi's latest drop comes in.
The ramen upgrades in Aldi's latest launch
Three ceramic noodle bowls which feature a built-in chopstick rest and wooden chopsticks are the stars of Aldi's weekly special. There's a cerulean blue bowl with a rustic, handmade vibe; a pale grey bowl with a delicate black fan design; and a white, V-shaped bowl decorated with textured dots. All three bowls hold 21 ounces of soup and sell for $4.99. They're microwave and dishwasher-safe, too, save for the wooden chopsticks.
Shoppers who prefer to wash their chopsticks with the rest of the dishes can find an alternative in the same aisle. Aldi's latest Aldi Finds launch includes a set of stainless steel chopsticks which sell for $5.99. The set includes four pairs of the utensils, making this perfect for families, entertaining friends, or even people who live alone but are feeling a bit lazy about doing the dishes (no judgements).
Aldi can help you go beyond instant ramen ... or fill your bowl
Aldi will also carry serving trays, sauce dishes, and ceramic servingware sets that match the blue and grey bolw colorways. Shoppers can find other East Asian kitchen accouterments, too, including a $16.99 rice cooker, a $16.99 carbon steel wok, and a $12.99 knife set in different handle styles including one with stained bamboo.
You can find fillings for your ramen bowls right beside this kitchenware. The weekly drop includes a $2.52 carton of Swanson Ramen Broth and two flavors of Snapdragon ramen (chili crunch and tonkotsu) for $1.98 each. Shoppers will also be able to find tubs of Nissan ramen for $6.49. If that price strikes terror in your heart, rest assured that inflation hasn't hit instant noodles that bad. Aldi shoppers can still buy a 12-pack of chicken-flavored Maruchan ramen for just $4.35.