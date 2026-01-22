The Frozen Aldi Staple That Makes For An Easy Italian Dinner

Aldi may have German roots, but it has a pretty decent selection of products from or inspired by other European countries. If you're in the mood for a Mediterranean meal, Aldi's Italian foods include everything from pastas to pizzas. One frozen staple you'll definitely want to stock up on is the Priano house brand ravioli, which, according to the packaging, can be cooked in as little as four minutes. You don't even need to thaw it — in fact, frozen filled pasta should always be cooked straight from the freezer.

Priano ravioli comes in a wide variety of flavors and price points. The cheapest option is an 8.8-ounce package of ricotta spinach ravioli, currently selling for $1.89 at Milwaukee-area Aldis. You can also pick up a 9-ounce package of spinach and mozzarella or five cheese for $3.65, or splurge on crab or lobster ravioli at $5.29 for 9 ounces. If you'll be cooking up a larger batch, 18-ounce bags of mushroom and Italian sausage ravioli are available for $6.35, while a 25-ounce bag of plain cheese ravioli comes in at just $4.39.