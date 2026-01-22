The Frozen Aldi Staple That Makes For An Easy Italian Dinner
Aldi may have German roots, but it has a pretty decent selection of products from or inspired by other European countries. If you're in the mood for a Mediterranean meal, Aldi's Italian foods include everything from pastas to pizzas. One frozen staple you'll definitely want to stock up on is the Priano house brand ravioli, which, according to the packaging, can be cooked in as little as four minutes. You don't even need to thaw it — in fact, frozen filled pasta should always be cooked straight from the freezer.
Priano ravioli comes in a wide variety of flavors and price points. The cheapest option is an 8.8-ounce package of ricotta spinach ravioli, currently selling for $1.89 at Milwaukee-area Aldis. You can also pick up a 9-ounce package of spinach and mozzarella or five cheese for $3.65, or splurge on crab or lobster ravioli at $5.29 for 9 ounces. If you'll be cooking up a larger batch, 18-ounce bags of mushroom and Italian sausage ravioli are available for $6.35, while a 25-ounce bag of plain cheese ravioli comes in at just $4.39.
Make it a complete Italian meal with other Aldi items
How you eat your Priano ravioli is up to you — you could simply toss it with butter or olive oil and parmesan cheese (both of which Aldi sells, of course), but in restaurants, ravioli is frequently topped with marinara sauce. If you're looking for a good one, Aldi's Specially Selected Premium Marinara Sauce is said to be a lower-priced Rao's dupe. (Aldi may also have Rao's in stock, if you still prefer the name brand.) Of course, you can always buy canned tomatoes and make homemade marinara. Here are two marinara recipes to try.
Aldi also has a number of other staples that would go well with the ravioli and fit the Italian vibe, many of which are just as easy to prepare as the ravioli. The grocery chain sells L'Oven Fresh frozen garlic bread and garlic knots, both of which are easy and quick to heat. You can even make a quick antipasto platter from the store's selection of deli meats (I'm particularly partial to the prosciutto), stuffed olives, and breadsticks. You can wrap up your easy Italian dinner with gelato from Aldi, while a bottle of Winking Owl red or cheap Chianti could be an appropriate accompaniment to a ravioli dinner.