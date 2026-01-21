Stop Soggy Bread From Wrecking Your Reuben Sandwich In One Simple Step

Of all the best Reuben sandwiches you can find in the U.S., most share one primary characteristic –- the rye bread stands up to the wet ingredients. When moisture from the sauerkraut and Russian or Thousand Island dressing soaks through the bread, a Reuben loses its charm. Christine Pittman suggests that never needs to happen. The recipe developer behind Cook the Story, The Cookful, and the "Recipe of the Day" podcast picked up a few tricks in her youth watching her parents run a successful deli, and she shared some advice with The Takeout to save folks from experiencing a soggy sandwich fate.

Truth be told, there are a few steps that will help prevent a Reuben sandwich from being mushy. But according to Pittman, it all starts with the sauerkraut. "Not only should you drain the sauerkraut by putting it into a fine mesh sieve and pressing down on it so that the water is pushed out, but you should lightly pan-fry the sauerkraut before putting it into the sandwich," Pittman said. "Pan-frying it adds a bit of caramelized flavor to the cabbage, for sure, but it also dries it out even more so that your sandwich is less wet and soggy."

Of course, this turns building a quick sandwich into a culinary event. But that doesn't have to be the case with future Reubens. "You can pan-fry a lot of sauerkraut ahead of time on a grill as part of your prep so you don't have to do it every time you're making a sandwich," Pittman said. However, it only keeps for about three or four days in the fridge (a bit less than the length of time an open can of sauerkraut lasts), so you'll want to be sure you can use it up before it goes bad.