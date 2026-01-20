The Thing That Trader Joe's Offers That Costco Has Yet To Beat

Costco and Trader Joe's each have their own cult following, even though you can get great deals on unique products at both. TJ's has many private-label products that shoppers adore, while Costco's house brand also has a dedicated fan base, with 12 Kirkland Signature foods that Costco customers buy on repeat. But there is one area in which Trader Joe's has Costco outpaced, and that's the sheer volume of its vegan and vegetarian options.

Trader Joe's and Costco both have extensive selections that are vegan and vegetarian, but you have to search harder for them at Costco. While Trader Joe's scatters vegetarian and vegan products all over the store in every section, Costco's enormous meat department — 150,000 rotisserie chickens are sold per day, and that's just for the prepackaged roasted chickens — overshadows the vegetarian and vegan-friendly options. Some Costco customers said they've noticed a decline in vegan and vegetarian options in their warehouse's inventory — and that's aside from other complaints about shopping at Costco.