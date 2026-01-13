What's In Coca-Cola's Secret Recipe? This YouTuber Claims To Have Cracked The Code

The YouTuber named LabCoatz has shaken the soda world with claims that he cracked the code on the flavor of original Coca-Cola. Using a mass spectrometer and a whole lot of science, LabCoatz — real name Zach Armstrong — and two other YouTubers mapped out the recipe of the iconic soda by recording the chemical signature of each flavor. Then, they replicated those flavors in a laboratory-made drink that testers said tastes like the real thing.

In a 25-minute video posted on January 8, LabCoatz took viewers on the long journey involved in naming the flavors in Coca-Cola. The result certainly wasn't concocted as easily as mixing a couple of drinks, like you'd do for a two-ingredient maple dirty soda. Ultimately, the recreation was made with a complex combination of Shank's caramel color, phosphoric acid, glycerin, wine tannins, and caffeine — plus the essential oils of lemon and lime, tea tree, cassia cinnamon, nutmeg, orange, coriander, and fenchol. LabCoatz also included a how-to in the YouTube video, so anyone with a bit of gumption can make their own version at home.