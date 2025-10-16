The 2-Ingredient Maple Dirty Soda That You'll Want To Make All Fall Long

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Homemade dirty sodas are TikTok's favorite mocktail, and there's a new trending recipe just in time for fall. Just two ingredients will elevate your glass of Dr Pepper for the autumn season: heavy whipping cream and maple syrup. To make this dirty soda, pour your Dr Pepper over ice as usual. Then, whip together the cream and maple syrup in a small bowl with a handheld frother before placing a dollop onto the soda. (You can find a frother for cheap at Ikea or Amazon, such as the Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother Wand.) If you're feeling extra festive, add a bit of sea salt or nutmeg to the cream mix.

What makes Dr Pepper the perfect choice for an autumnal dirty soda is the hint of cinnamon, almond, clove, molasses, ginger, and vanilla that fans speculate to be included in the drink's mysterious 23-flavor mix. After all, the beloved pumpkin spice latte also contains a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, and it's become the definitive fall beverage.