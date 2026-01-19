This Decadent Chocolate-Dipped Dessert Has Sugary Roots In San Francisco

If you grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, chances are you've had an It's-It. These are likely a core memory for some of you, and for good reason. This most-coveted of all school-store treats consists of smooth ice cream placed between two oatmeal cookies, encased in a chocolate shell. It lends a nostalgic homemade ice cream sandwich feel, even though it's made in a factory in Burlingame, California, just south of San Francisco.

Although the OG is definitely the vanilla It's-It, they come in a variety of different flavors. The cappuccino It's-It makes you genuinely consider eating ice cream for breakfast, while chocolate puts you into cocoa overload. Many people say the mint chip is best, though. Seasonal varieties come out around holidays, and flavors like green tea or pumpkin let you walk on the wild side. The cookies, although a little crumbly, are soft enough to bite through without all the ice cream squishing out, and the chocolate shell helps keep drips at bay — at least, a little. These are big sandwiches, often feeling like a full meal, so you have to work fast before they get too melty. If you're worried about finishing a whole one, fear not! It's-It Minis are also an option.

If you've never heard of It's-It before, they're mostly a West Coast commodity from a company that doesn't spend on advertising. But the sandwiches have been around longer than you've been alive (unless you're 100 years old), with the It's-It origin story likely starting on a beach in San Francisco in the early 1900s, after a cow race. And, yes, you read that correctly.