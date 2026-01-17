This Fruit Instantly Stops Canned Tuna From Stinking Up The Entire House

Have you ever gotten a whiff of roses when you opened a can of tuna? What about caramel? If so, congrats! You have a rare genetic mutation that makes fishy odors smell sweet or floral. The rest of us are not so lucky. For most people, opening even the best brands of canned tuna isn't like lighting up a scented candle — it's like setting off a stink bomb in your kitchen.

According to Nadia Munno, TikTok's Pasta Queen, it doesn't have to be that way. "If you're a little bit put off by the smell of tuna, you can kill it instantly," Munno said in an interview with Tasting Table. The answer is in your fruit basket. Don't worry: Munno isn't talking about an unholy combination of tuna and bananas. Her secret ingredient is lemon, which is traditionally a popular pairing with fish.

"You take the tuna, you drain it off, and then you squeeze a whole lemon on it," Munno says. "It makes it a lot milder and it doesn't give off [the smell]. It kills a little bit of that fishy type of intense flavor." If you don't happen to have a lemon on hand, a splash of vinegar will work, too.