The Trick To Cooking Fish Without All The Smell Is Already In Your Pantry

It's no secret that fish can smell, well, fishy. It's a relentless smell that lingers in your kitchen long after the meal's been served and dishes have been put away. For any avid lover of a fish fry or seafood boil, you know what we're talking about. And while this might just seem like something that comes with the territory of cooking fish, you'll be happy to know that a remedy actually exists right in your pantry. Behold, the power of cinnamon.

There's a compound in fish called trimethylamine oxide that converts to trimethylamine when a dead fish is exposed to air, which explains where the fishy smell comes from. When heat is added to the mix, that's when the odor becomes really overwhelming. But with cinnamon (and maybe a dash of vanilla and squeeze of lemon juice) you can keep your kitchen smelling nice no matter what you've got sizzling in the pan. With a comforting and warm scent, it masks that infamous fishy smell all while sparing you from any headache-inducing sprays or air fresheners. It's simple, natural, and lets you enjoy your fish dinner without worrying about any unpleasant odors.