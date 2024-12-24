The Trick To Cooking Fish Without All The Smell Is Already In Your Pantry
It's no secret that fish can smell, well, fishy. It's a relentless smell that lingers in your kitchen long after the meal's been served and dishes have been put away. For any avid lover of a fish fry or seafood boil, you know what we're talking about. And while this might just seem like something that comes with the territory of cooking fish, you'll be happy to know that a remedy actually exists right in your pantry. Behold, the power of cinnamon.
There's a compound in fish called trimethylamine oxide that converts to trimethylamine when a dead fish is exposed to air, which explains where the fishy smell comes from. When heat is added to the mix, that's when the odor becomes really overwhelming. But with cinnamon (and maybe a dash of vanilla and squeeze of lemon juice) you can keep your kitchen smelling nice no matter what you've got sizzling in the pan. With a comforting and warm scent, it masks that infamous fishy smell all while sparing you from any headache-inducing sprays or air fresheners. It's simple, natural, and lets you enjoy your fish dinner without worrying about any unpleasant odors.
How to mask the smell of fish with cinnamon
First, fill a small pot about halfway with water. In the pot, add a good dose of cinnamon — either a few tablespoons of ground cinnamon or a few sticks are both totally fine. If you want to take your aromatic mix up a notch, add a tablespoon of vanilla extract and a splash of lemon juice. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally so it doesn't boil over.
While your mixture is doing its thing, heat your skillet (we think a 15-incher is best) with some oil. When the pan's good and hot, add your fish. While it's frying, keep an eye on your pot to make sure it continues to release those warm cinnamon-vanilla notes to mask the fishy fragrance that would otherwise be overpowering your kitchen. The result? A plate of delicious fish without any unwanted lingering smells. It's pretty much the best thing to happen to seafood since sliced lemon (or when we realized you should be adding club soda to your fried fish batter).