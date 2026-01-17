This Restaurant Serves Up The Best Italian Sub From A Chain, According To Reviews

If you're looking for a sandwich on the go, an Italian sub is hard to beat — not only does it contain a tangy, savory, filling medley of meat, cheese, and cold veggies, it's also a popular enough sandwich variety that you can find one in many chain restaurants across America. In fact, while the name says "Italian," the sub might be one of the most "American" sandwiches you can get (never mind the decidedly Neapolitan "Italian sandwich man" of TikTok fame). However, not all chain restaurant Italian subs are created equally. If you want the very best, according to reviews, there's a clear favorite, with social media users singing the praises of the Italian sub at Penn Station.

On the r/sandwiches subreddit, users are enthusiastic about Penn Station in general, but say specifically that "their Italian is incredible." In fact, one user on the subreddit says that they enjoy the Penn Station Italian sub so much that it's "the only thing I've ever ordered." Meanwhile, another user claims that Penn Station has a grip on her. "I was sleeping on Penn Station apparently. I'm obsessed now. I get the Italian baked, no mayo. ... Literally any chance I get now, I convince my husband that we need Penn Station." In the thread, Penn Station fans enthuse that "the bread is so good" and are especially pleased by the option to get the Italian sub grilled or cold, with the thread's original poster preferring the hot variation.