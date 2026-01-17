This Restaurant Serves Up The Best Italian Sub From A Chain, According To Reviews
If you're looking for a sandwich on the go, an Italian sub is hard to beat — not only does it contain a tangy, savory, filling medley of meat, cheese, and cold veggies, it's also a popular enough sandwich variety that you can find one in many chain restaurants across America. In fact, while the name says "Italian," the sub might be one of the most "American" sandwiches you can get (never mind the decidedly Neapolitan "Italian sandwich man" of TikTok fame). However, not all chain restaurant Italian subs are created equally. If you want the very best, according to reviews, there's a clear favorite, with social media users singing the praises of the Italian sub at Penn Station.
On the r/sandwiches subreddit, users are enthusiastic about Penn Station in general, but say specifically that "their Italian is incredible." In fact, one user on the subreddit says that they enjoy the Penn Station Italian sub so much that it's "the only thing I've ever ordered." Meanwhile, another user claims that Penn Station has a grip on her. "I was sleeping on Penn Station apparently. I'm obsessed now. I get the Italian baked, no mayo. ... Literally any chance I get now, I convince my husband that we need Penn Station." In the thread, Penn Station fans enthuse that "the bread is so good" and are especially pleased by the option to get the Italian sub grilled or cold, with the thread's original poster preferring the hot variation.
Best ways to enjoy your Penn Station Italian sub
If you're near one of Penn Station's over 300 locations across the United States, you may be looking forward to trying one of the chain's Italian subs for yourself. But simply asking for "an Italian sub" isn't precisely how it works at Penn Station, and that's one of the things that makes the Italian sandwich there such a standout. If you look at the "Italian" section on Penn Station's menu, you'll see that there are two options for a sub, cold or grilled, as well as two variations that aren't strictly sandwiches at all, the wrap or salad.
While the fan-favorite bread makes Penn Station's Italian particularly tasty as a sandwich, the grilled option is something not available at many other chains, which has also earned it top marks from devotees. However you order yours, though, you can count on three separate meats (specifically smoked ham and two types of salami), plus a jazzy mix of cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, oil, vinegar, and mayo. Penn Station allows customers to tweak their orders, though, so if you want to hold off on any of these items, just say the word.