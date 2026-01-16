If You Find This In Your Food At A Restaurant, Send It Back Immediately

Sometimes it feels like you're being rude when you send food back, to the point where some professional chefs like Bobby Flay never send food back at a restaurant, on principle. Still, you're not being rude by refusing to eat food which hasn't been prepared properly, or spotting a dirty dish; there are absolutely red flags that should immediately spur you to send your dish back if you spot them. We spoke to Izzy Kharasch, hospitality expert and president of Hospitality Works restaurant consulting, about common types of foreign objects you should specifically be on the lookout for.

Of all the unwelcome visitors you might find in a restaurant meal, Kharasch said, "Bugs, hair, and staples are the most common." Wood splinters and pieces of plastic are also frequent, unwelcome sights in a contaminated meal. According to Kharasch, there are lots of different ways that these items can carelessly slip into your food: "The bugs can come in with the food and unfortunately may not be detected until the guest finds it. Hair can slip in from a chef not wearing a hat, and staples can slip through when a box is opened." In any case, don't just remove the object and eat your meal. Send it back to the kitchen for a replacement, or consider another restaurant in severe cases, and make sure the restaurant knows why.