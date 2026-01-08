The Trump Administration's New Alcohol Guidelines Ditch The 2-Drink Maximum

As part of the new U.S. dietary guidelines revision released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services yesterday, one clear guardrail was removed for alcohol consumption. The former advice recommended no more than one drink a day for women and two for men for moderate drinking, a longstanding recommendation since 1990. That specific number has now been taken away altogether, giving no specific guidance for safe intake.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said at the official briefing that the advice was removed because "there was never really good data to support" the recommendation. This revision means there's now no clear definition between moderate and heavy drinking.

Previous warnings that even moderate drinking can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and death have also been erased in the new set of guidelines. These changes are a significant departure from recent years, when medical research has found that there's really no amount of alcohol that is considered good for us. The new guidelines do suggest that people taking medication that interacts with alcohol, those who are pregnant, and those who struggle with alcohol use issues steer clear of the substance altogether, but without any mention of minors drinking alcohol.