How Dean Martin Once Destroyed An Expensive Vintage Car At A McDonald's Drive-Thru

Many comments on the Fox News Facebook post about Dean Martin's long-ago fender-bender seemed to assume that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Nothing in Phil Crosby's account supports this, though. What's more, Martin's public persona as a habitual drunk seems to have been largely kayfabe, even if he did his best to play into it. (All three of his Stutz Blackhawks bore the personalized plate "Drunky.")

As it happens, this was all part of an act. According to Martin's daughter, Deanna, he was actually imbibing apple juice onstage. Sure, he may have enjoyed a few cocktails with his fellow Rat Packers — Chairman of the Board Frank Sinatra was himself quite the boozer and requested that his dressing room be stocked with a huge amount of alcohol. At home, however, Martin would stick to having a single cocktail with his wife. And despite his drunken act, he was never intoxicated while performing.

It seems unlikely that Martin would have endangered his girlfriend and her child by driving while intoxicated and he didn't have a history of DUI charges. Nor is alcohol the only explanation for such a mishap. McDonald's didn't open its first drive-thru until 1975, so at the time Martin had his accident the concept was still new. What's more, drive-thrus can sometimes still be a bit tricky for larger vehicles. (I once smashed the headlight of a Bronco at a fast food drive-thru while 100% sober.)

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).