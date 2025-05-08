The Iconic Italian Comfort Food Dean Martin Loved And Sang About

Pasta e fagioli is, like many Italian meals, anchored by a core set of ingredients that have been modified over time and by various professional and amateur cooks. The foundation here features just three simple ingredients: a tomato base, white beans (usually cannellini), and what you might consider the best small-sized pasta shapes, like elbow macaroni or ditalini. Variations on this basic list can include broth or water, onion, parmesan cheese, and possibly a protein like sausage. Deana Martin's grandmother added one seemingly left-of-center choice: cinnamon.

However, cinnamon is a tried-and-true method to lend both warmth and sweetness to a pasta dish without overwhelming the flavor (and when sugar is also added to the dish, it can help reduce the acidity of the tomato base). You may be skeptical of cinnamon's efficacy in pasta, but tell that to Giada de Laurentiis, who puts a dash of the spice in her carbonara sauce.

As for Deana Martin, she discovered that her grandmother's words were true about the unifying properties of a simple yet flavorful pasta dish. Some three decades after Angela's death, she followed the recipe to the letter and presented her father with a bowl of his mother's pasta e fagioli. "The look in his eye was unbelievable," she recalled. "He said, 'Is this what I think it is?' So I made it for him many many times after that." And that, as the song goes, is amore.