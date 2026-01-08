Why Some Snacks Just Don't Make You Feel Full

All snack lovers have experienced the monotonous cycle of eating a treat, not feeling the impact, and thus eating more. In reality, there are numerous scientific reasons why you're not fully satiated by a bag of chips or an underwhelming chocolate bar — most of which boil down to the nutrients (or lack thereof). Many snacks fall under the category of "ultra-processed foods," which the World Public Health Nutrition Association classifies as foods that have been so dramatically altered that they do not resemble their original ingredients in taste or appearance whatsoever.

Food satiety is heavily dependent on two things: caloric intake and nutrient density. Yes, it's true that highly caloric foods can make you feel stuffed, but only briefly if those foods lack nutrients and are of low quality. Consuming ultra-processed snacks and meals — most of which are deficient in nutrients such as protein and fiber — prevents us from achieving prolonged, sustainable energy. If we're only attaining bursts of energy, our bodies will continue sending hunger cues, perpetuating the same boring cycle.

It can be hard to deny ourselves these snack foods. For one, they're readily available. You are constantly faced with ultra-processed foods of some sort. This physical accessibility comes with financial accessibility as well — snack foods are typically cheaper than healthier alternatives. Knowing which foods to limit can help you make healthier, more satisfying choices.