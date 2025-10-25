How To Identify And Avoid Deceptive 'Health Halos' When Grocery Shopping

Advertising is a deceptive game, and the food industry is not immune to it. The latest food-advertising phenomena that has consumers fooled? Health halos. Health halo foods highlight one or a few trustworthy qualities or ingredients on the packaging, giving the food the overall appearance that it is healthy, thereby creating a halo effect. Common buzzwords that generate the health halo effect around foods include gluten-free, organic, non-GMO, and natural. Words such as these are branding techniques, tricking your brain into thinking that because the food is — for example — organic, it must have high nutrition.

If you're now questioning every choice you've ever made at the grocery store, you're not alone. However, there are ways to avoid falling for the food industry's tricks. Reading the nutrition facts panel and ingredient list of any purchased food is essential, and making sure your grocery cart is filled with colorful ingredients like bold fruits and vegetables aids heavily as well. Shopping hacks like the 3-3-2-2-1 method can help you create balanced meals without getting distracted by health halos.

Before we go any further, there are two important things to note. First, there is no such thing as bad or even good foods — only foods that have higher or lower nutritional value than others. Second, individual foods contribute differently to the overall nutritional balance in your diet. Health halo foods are in their own right neither solely healthy nor unhealthy, but because of the deceptive advertising, they may distract you from reading the full nutrition facts panel and thus lead you to choose foods with insufficient nutritional value.