The Simple And Comforting Soup Bette Davis Loved
Bette Davis is considered a Hollywood legend not only for her Broadway, film, and television performances but for her real life persona. Known for her intense, no-nonsense roles, Davis' personality was often strong-willed and brutally honest, but it was respected by an industry that was overwhelmingly male-dominated during her heyday. Remembered for her appearance in nearly 100 films (and in part for her notorious feud with fellow actress Joan Crawford), Davis was a force to be reckoned with. In the comfort of her own home, Davis would unwind with a dish that is totally relatable to anyone wanting a little comfort: soup. Her favorite was split pea soup and she shared her recipe in a 1933 cookbook called "Famous Recipes by Famous People."
Her recipe is refreshingly simple, although it does need to cook for a few hours to let the peas break down. Still, it requires little minding and could easily simmer away while you catch up on Netflix or, perhaps in Davis' case, read scripts. Davis soaked dried peas overnight in water and then simmered them the next day with a ham bone, onion, and celery. Once the peas were soft, she ran the soup through a sieve and rewarmed the now pureed soup before adding evaporated milk and seasonings which included mint. She served the soup with crunchy croutons on top.
Split pea soup is creamy enough as it is, but Davis clearly liked the extra richness of evaporated milk. The addition of mint is also a bit unconventional, but it would have added a unique freshness to the dish.
Bette Davis enjoyed simple cooking
There's no doubt that Bette Davis had access to any Hollywood eatery she set her heart on. In fact, she secured tables at several coveted eateries across Tinsel Town including Perino's, Hamburger Hamlet, and Romanoff's, where even A-listers sometimes waited for hours. She even became a restaurateur when she opened The Hollywood Canteen in 1942. The establishment served and entertained servicemen during World War II and Davis could often be found personally serving them.
Like many of us, several of Davis' favorite foods (including her split pea soup) probably reminded her of her childhood and didn't require any fancy china or crystal. Having been born and raised in Lowell, Massachusetts, Davis was all about classic New England corned beef hash. In fact, she told Photoplay magazine in 1940 that she loved her native New England foods and prepared them often, including Boston baked beans. As for her breakfast, whether she was home or traveling abroad, Davis almost always had a three-minute egg. Her prowess in the kitchen may not be as well known as her work or, indeed, those eyes, but Bette Davis knew how to get things done, on and off the screen, in and out of the kitchen.