The Simple And Comforting Soup Bette Davis Loved

Bette Davis is considered a Hollywood legend not only for her Broadway, film, and television performances but for her real life persona. Known for her intense, no-nonsense roles, Davis' personality was often strong-willed and brutally honest, but it was respected by an industry that was overwhelmingly male-dominated during her heyday. Remembered for her appearance in nearly 100 films (and in part for her notorious feud with fellow actress Joan Crawford), Davis was a force to be reckoned with. In the comfort of her own home, Davis would unwind with a dish that is totally relatable to anyone wanting a little comfort: soup. Her favorite was split pea soup and she shared her recipe in a 1933 cookbook called "Famous Recipes by Famous People."

Her recipe is refreshingly simple, although it does need to cook for a few hours to let the peas break down. Still, it requires little minding and could easily simmer away while you catch up on Netflix or, perhaps in Davis' case, read scripts. Davis soaked dried peas overnight in water and then simmered them the next day with a ham bone, onion, and celery. Once the peas were soft, she ran the soup through a sieve and rewarmed the now pureed soup before adding evaporated milk and seasonings which included mint. She served the soup with crunchy croutons on top.

Split pea soup is creamy enough as it is, but Davis clearly liked the extra richness of evaporated milk. The addition of mint is also a bit unconventional, but it would have added a unique freshness to the dish.