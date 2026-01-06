This Iconic NYC Restaurant Frequented By Old-School Celebs Just Closed Its Doors For Good
Times are tough in the restaurant industry, and things don't seem to be turning around in 2026 (although, admittedly, it's still early to say). A number of restaurant chains have filed for bankruptcy in the past few years, while just a few months ago, Outback Steakhouse closed 21 restaurants, and Jack in the Box may close up to 128 of its locations in 2026 just to stay afloat. Independent restaurants, too, are affected, even the most venerable of institutions. Case in point: Manhattan's Cafe Un Deux Trois, a French restaurant known to be popular with celebrities, has just shut down. Its last day in business was this past Sunday.
The cafe opened in 1977, but didn't quite make it to a grand 50th anniversary celebration. The reasons why it had to close the doors are all too familiar: expenses, expenses, expenses. Not only are the costs of ingredients going up, but so is the rent. The restaurant has also been struggling ever since it reopened after the pandemic, as people just aren't dining out there as frequently as before. It soldiered on for over five years, but eventually came to the sad realization that it would have to bid adieu to its patrons.
Cafe Un Deux Trois was a Theater District fixture
At the time Cafe Un Deux Trois opened, the neighborhood was a bit sketchy, but it soon livened up when nightclub Studio 54 opened in the area as well. The bistro proved popular with the nightclub's customers, and the restaurant owners also had famous friends, including David Bowie and Jean-Michael Basquiat. Other household names known to have frequented the establishment include Al Pacino, Bette Midler, Cynthia Nixon, Meryl Streep, Nathan Lane, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., Robin Williams, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Scarlett Johansson. The latter was the first celebrity to visit the restaurant post-pandemic.
Actor Matthew Broderick was a cafe regular who would drop in after performing in Broadway shows including "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," "Plaza Suite," "The Producers," and "The Odd Couple." His go-to order was a burger and a drink. Former POTUS and FLOTUS Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were also frequent visitors, so much so that they had their own table — number 18. They were said to have especially enjoyed the restaurant's traditional holiday "12 Days of Christmas" sing-along.
At present, there are no specific plans for a new restaurant to occupy the space formerly occupied by Cafe Un Deux Trois. It's prime Manhattan real estate, though, so it probably won't be empty for long. This is undoubtedly a great loss to the restaurant community, but restaurateurs Gerard Blanes, Georges Guenancia, and Michael Moorse had one hell of a run while it lasted.