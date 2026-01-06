This Iconic NYC Restaurant Frequented By Old-School Celebs Just Closed Its Doors For Good

Times are tough in the restaurant industry, and things don't seem to be turning around in 2026 (although, admittedly, it's still early to say). A number of restaurant chains have filed for bankruptcy in the past few years, while just a few months ago, Outback Steakhouse closed 21 restaurants, and Jack in the Box may close up to 128 of its locations in 2026 just to stay afloat. Independent restaurants, too, are affected, even the most venerable of institutions. Case in point: Manhattan's Cafe Un Deux Trois, a French restaurant known to be popular with celebrities, has just shut down. Its last day in business was this past Sunday.

The cafe opened in 1977, but didn't quite make it to a grand 50th anniversary celebration. The reasons why it had to close the doors are all too familiar: expenses, expenses, expenses. Not only are the costs of ingredients going up, but so is the rent. The restaurant has also been struggling ever since it reopened after the pandemic, as people just aren't dining out there as frequently as before. It soldiered on for over five years, but eventually came to the sad realization that it would have to bid adieu to its patrons.