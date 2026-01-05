McDonald's McRib Is Misleading Customers, According To A New Lawsuit

The McRib is under attack. A class action lawsuit, filed on December 23, 2025, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, claims that the name of the McDonald's sandwich itself is misleading, insinuating that customers are about to bite into pork rib meat. However, the complaint alleges that what consumers are actually getting is restructured pork, which is essentially other cuts of pork (not rib meat) pressed together to form that rib-shaped patty we know. According to McDonald's, the patty is dunked in barbecue sauce, topped with pickles and onions, and tucked into a sub-shaped bun. While chef and TV host Andrew Zimmern isn't a fan of the famous sandwich, millions have been sold over the years.

According to the lawsuit filed by four individuals, "The name 'McRib' is a deliberate sleight of hand. By including the word 'Rib' in the name of the sandwich, McDonald's knowingly markets the sandwich in a way that deceives reasonable consumers, who reasonably (but mistakenly) believe that a product named the 'McRib' will include at least some meaningful quantity of actual pork rib meat, which commands a premium price on the market." The lawsuit also alleges that due to not knowing exactly what cuts go into the restructured pork, a customer could unknowingly be eating things such as "pork shoulder, heart, tripe, and scalded stomach."