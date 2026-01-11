The Ice Cream Shop Red Flag That's Honestly Pretty Gross (Don't Ignore It)

On average, most ice cream shops appear to be in mint condition (yes, pun intended). Picture pastel walls, spotless counters, and polished windows. Because of this, customers usually do not suspect that there may be some rather unsanitary conditions, such as scoopers in murky standing-water tubs, making your ice cream susceptible to cross-contact and you susceptible to foodborne illness.

Now, it's important to note that the ice cream itself is not the issue; it's what's passed on from scoop to scoop in the dirty water that's of concern. Aside from the possibility of being exposed to potential food allergens, especially for those allergic to nuts, using the same tub of water to clean the scooper between uses is also dangerous because of cross-contamination. In this case, cross-contamination occurs when dangerous bacteria and viruses transfer to what you're consuming from other foods, cooking utensils, or substances. As these microorganisms are too small for the human eye to see, it is difficult to determine when a food reaches the boiling point of danger.

Several populations face higher vulnerabilities to foodborne illness via cross-contamination. The elderly, pregnant people, and immunocompromised individuals are the most susceptible to risk. Despite bacteria such as Listeria monocytogenes surviving in extreme, cold temperatures, making it difficult to guarantee 100 percent sanitation, several precautions can be taken to prevent foodborne illnesses in ice cream shops. These include following regulations passed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).