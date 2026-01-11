The Best Tool To Bake Pie For A Crowd Is Probably In Your Kitchen Right Now

One of the best things about sheet pan pies is that you can create multiple flavors in a single pie, if desired. If you want a giant apple or banana cream pie, have at it. Working with a larger pan means you can split it into two, three, four, or even more sections for several flavors at once. To assemble a pie like this, you can either make your own pie dough and roll it out to fit your pan or use premade dough. The latter typically comes in boxes with two or three round, rolled-out pastry portions, which you'll have to overlap and roll out to fit in your pan. You can even use your favorite breakfast cereal to make a delicious pie crust. And, if you plan to top with more pastry or create a lattice top crust, you'll need additional dough. You can also crown the pie with a streusel or crumble topping.

For the simplest fruit pie, you can use canned pie filling or make your own. For a creamier pie filling, try combining your fruit with condensed milk. Of course, with larger sheet pan pies, you'll need more filling than you'd normally use, whether you're using canned or making your own. If you're making multiple flavors, it's fairly easy to create separators in the pie. On the bottom crust, assemble barriers made of pie dough scraps. Place them where you want the separation to be and trim off the excess. This will allow you to pour in several fillings without them seeping into each other.

Finally, since sheet pan pies bake in shallow pans, you won't need to bake your confection as long as standard pie tins or dishes. This means it will cool faster as well, letting you and your guests enjoy your pie much quicker than usual.