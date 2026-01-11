Here's Where Marcus Samuelsson Ate The 'Biggest And Best Fried Fish Sandwich' He's Ever Had

Marcus Samuelsson isn't just a TV personality and sometime Iron Chef but also a restaurateur who owns one of the best Southern restaurants in New York City (that being Harlem's Red Rooster). That doesn't mean he won't dine out at other establishments, however. For the best soul food in NYC he goes to Sylvia's (also in Harlem), but when he wants a superlative fish sandwich he grabs his passport and heads for Art Mel's Spicy Dicy in Bermuda.

In an interview with Forbes, Samuelsson said, "This is the biggest and best fried fish sandwich I have ever had. And with cheese and coleslaw and a ginger beer, it is perfection." What makes this fried wahoo or snapper sandwich standout in a sea of other fishwiches isn't the lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce but the fact that it's served on raisin bread. A bold choice, to be sure, and one that may not appeal to some. Still, plenty of others seem to approve of it as Art Mel's has a 4.8 TripAdvisor rating and many customers besides Samuelsson have sung its praises.