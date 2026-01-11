Here's Where Marcus Samuelsson Ate The 'Biggest And Best Fried Fish Sandwich' He's Ever Had
Marcus Samuelsson isn't just a TV personality and sometime Iron Chef but also a restaurateur who owns one of the best Southern restaurants in New York City (that being Harlem's Red Rooster). That doesn't mean he won't dine out at other establishments, however. For the best soul food in NYC he goes to Sylvia's (also in Harlem), but when he wants a superlative fish sandwich he grabs his passport and heads for Art Mel's Spicy Dicy in Bermuda.
In an interview with Forbes, Samuelsson said, "This is the biggest and best fried fish sandwich I have ever had. And with cheese and coleslaw and a ginger beer, it is perfection." What makes this fried wahoo or snapper sandwich standout in a sea of other fishwiches isn't the lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce but the fact that it's served on raisin bread. A bold choice, to be sure, and one that may not appeal to some. Still, plenty of others seem to approve of it as Art Mel's has a 4.8 TripAdvisor rating and many customers besides Samuelsson have sung its praises.
The famous fish sandwich isn't all Art Mel's has to offer
Marcus Samuelsson is clearly okay with raisins as he includes this ingredient in recipes ranging from his take on the Swedish holiday drink called glögg to his Sweet Island Toast with Tropical Salsa. If you're a fellow member of Team Raisin Hater, though, does this mean you should leave Art Mel's Spicy Dicy off your Bermuda bucket list? Not necessarily. According to the menu, you can order the fried fish on a bun instead of the baked-in-house raisin bread.
If you don't care for fish at all, TripAdvisor users have also praised Art Mel's fried chicken and french fries while burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches are also available. Before you go, know that this is no sit-down restaurant. It's carry-out only. And what's more, the establishment doesn't take credit cards so you'll need to bring cash. (There's no ATM onsite.) Some people have described the location as being somewhat hard to find and offers limited parking while it also lacks public restroom facilities. Still, most tourists seem to feel it's a must-visit spot when in Bermuda. Everyone also agrees that Samuelsson's favorite sandwich is absolutely enormous, so much so that it may be enough for two.