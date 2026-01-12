The Store-Bought Queso From This Huge Chain Was 'Unsettlingly Jiggly' And Lacked Any Flavor

A good queso dip is a terrific addition to any get-together (Super Bowl party, anyone?), but sometimes it's just way easier to reach for the stuff in the jar than it is to make some yourself. That's why we once ranked 12 popular store-bought brands of queso dip, to see if any one of them was worth spending your hard-earned money on. There's good news, and then there's bad news — we came across the realization that one ubiquitous brand does quite a respectable version, but the bad news is, one extremely popular grocery store's house brand came up short in nearly every way.

That one would be the White Queso from 365, which is Whole Foods' in-house brand of goods. Our taste tester found there were no redeeming qualities about it, saying, "This queso was bad. I mean, really bad. The consistency was loose, gelatinous, and had an unsettling jiggly quality. The white, milky substrate didn't really cling to the chip when I dipped it, it just sort of slid off." But it wasn't just the consistency that was an issue; our tester noted that it was also flavorless, negating the entire point of the dip altogether. While some products inevitably aren't going to land on top, the White Queso from Whole Foods ended up being a total disappointment.