The Origins Of Raising Your Pinky When Drinking Tea

Everyone knows what you're supposed to do if you're invited to a fancy tea party — flourish the pinky! You're among high society, after all, so you should behave accordingly while embracing afternoon tea, right? Well, that's not actually the case: Etiquette experts, up to and including Emily Post, are in general agreement that doing so makes you look like a total poser. But where did the supposedly posh practice start, anyway? Etiquette (which is quite different from table manners) changes over the years, but sticking the pinky out must have been worth doing at some point. There are a few different theories as to where pinky raising came from, with the most reasonable involving tiny, ultra-hot tea cups without handles — and the least reasonable (but more interesting) involving syphilis.

Tea is, of course, a Chinese invention, and when it spread to Europe in the 17th century, those elegant handled tea cups didn't yet exist (they were invented in the early 18th century after new innovations in porcelain manufacturing). Instead, everyone drank with Chinese-style cups, which were small, handle-less, and (when filled with tea) very, very hot. Because you didn't need all of your fingers to hold the cup, the wealthy aristocrats who could afford tea drank while holding their pinky out to spare their little finger unnecessary pain, which became the thing to do even once tea cups got handles. We obviously can't know for sure, but the point is that while this may be a dining etiquette rule you may have seen in movies, it doesn't have a place in current real-life social settings.