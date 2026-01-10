The Decadent Spread That Makes The Creamiest Egg Salad Possible

Everybody who regularly makes egg salad has their own special recipe beyond the basic mayo and hard-boiled egg components. Many people add a briny kick to egg salad with capers or pickle juice. Some go heavy on the paprika and dill for a more deviled egg-esque flavor. Others add buffalo sauce or ranch dressing to change up the taste profile. If you want a decadently creamy egg salad, however, you'll need to take a hint from the Polish. Their take utilizes cream cheese in addition to, or even sometimes instead of, mayo. Recreating this dairy-rich version of the classic dish is pretty straightforward. You can generally use the same proportions of garlic, onion, pepper, and other spices you usually do. Then, for every four eggs, add in an 8-ounce package of softened cream cheese. You should include a tablespoon of softened butter, too, as it's also commonly used in Poland in order to give egg salad that ultra-luxe mouthfeel.

If you're having trouble extracting your hardboiled eggs, you can make a whole tub of egg salad without ever peeling a shell by simply baking cracked eggs in a pan instead of hard-boiling. Mash up the cooked eggs with a fork and mix everything together until it's nice and smooth. You can serve it immediately or make it a day ahead if you prefer. The completed egg salad will have a sumptuous, tart, delectably creamy flavor and a consistency that allows for spreading as well as using it in the usual sandwiches and appetizers. You can cut the cream cheese component with a little mayo if you prefer a more vinegary base, or add extra butter if you crave more richness. This egg salad is one many remember fondly from youth, especially Polish natives.