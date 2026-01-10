The Decadent Spread That Makes The Creamiest Egg Salad Possible
Everybody who regularly makes egg salad has their own special recipe beyond the basic mayo and hard-boiled egg components. Many people add a briny kick to egg salad with capers or pickle juice. Some go heavy on the paprika and dill for a more deviled egg-esque flavor. Others add buffalo sauce or ranch dressing to change up the taste profile. If you want a decadently creamy egg salad, however, you'll need to take a hint from the Polish. Their take utilizes cream cheese in addition to, or even sometimes instead of, mayo. Recreating this dairy-rich version of the classic dish is pretty straightforward. You can generally use the same proportions of garlic, onion, pepper, and other spices you usually do. Then, for every four eggs, add in an 8-ounce package of softened cream cheese. You should include a tablespoon of softened butter, too, as it's also commonly used in Poland in order to give egg salad that ultra-luxe mouthfeel.
If you're having trouble extracting your hardboiled eggs, you can make a whole tub of egg salad without ever peeling a shell by simply baking cracked eggs in a pan instead of hard-boiling. Mash up the cooked eggs with a fork and mix everything together until it's nice and smooth. You can serve it immediately or make it a day ahead if you prefer. The completed egg salad will have a sumptuous, tart, delectably creamy flavor and a consistency that allows for spreading as well as using it in the usual sandwiches and appetizers. You can cut the cream cheese component with a little mayo if you prefer a more vinegary base, or add extra butter if you crave more richness. This egg salad is one many remember fondly from youth, especially Polish natives.
Why cream cheese makes egg salad oh so luxurious
A creamy, rich take like this proves that egg salad isn't just a lunch food. The cream cheese offers a thicker base than mayonnaise, while also lending the dish a faintly sweet and tangy touch too. The addition of butter bumps up the fats for a deeply lush profile. It's also protein-dense, offering around 7 grams per serving. While it's traditionally served as an open-faced sandwich, there are far more ways you can use the egg salad to create a snack, an appetizer, or even a full meal.
Egg salad sandwiches may be an easy go-to, and it's a low-effort snack that's still popular at after-church gatherings, for good reason. However, you can use the egg salad as a filling for deviled eggs for a change in texture, as a topping on salads for a protein boost, or you can even dip veggies in it. Put some small dollops on crackers for a pleasing party dish at larger gatherings. Try it on its own or as a simple side with warm dishes like tomato soup to create a decadent comfort meal. You can also customize this egg salad with a multitude of fun mix-ins and clever swaps.
Include a little Greek yogurt to give the salad a sharper and lighter body. Stir in some diced ham or flaked fish for a fuller, meatier version. Put in some mustard and vinegar if you want to mimic the flavor of mayo without actually adding any. If you want to make a more Japanese-style egg salad, try adding some Kewpie mayo and MSG as well. No matter how you change it up, starting with cream cheese is a surefire way to get that creamy texture you've been craving.