The Rise And Fall Of The Magic Pan, America's 1970s Crêpe Restaurant Chain

The '70s were notorious for polarizing fashion trends and music (bell-bottoms and disco, love them or loathe them), but also contributed quite a lot to culinary history. There was a pudding-based retro dessert named for movie star Robert Redford as well as Bicentennial Baskin-Robbins flavors called Valley Forge Fudge and Yankee Doodle Strudel. We also had a POTUS who breakfasted on cottage cheese and ketchup and a greenish glop named for a scandal featuring that same president. (Namely, Watergate salad, as recently re-discovered by TikTok.) One restaurant that was all the rage back then has completely disappeared from the dining scene: The Magic Pan, a chain devoted to crêpes.

Crêpes are pancakes' thinner, chic-er French cousin and in mid-century America they were seen as a luxury found only at fine dining establishments. The first Magic Pan opened in San Francisco in 1965, taking its name from a multi-pan crêpe maker invented by Hungarian immigrant Laszlo Fono. In 1969, he and his wife, Paulette, sold what was then a two-location mini-chain to Quaker Oats. The company took it national, and at its peak there were over 100 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada.

By the '80s, the crêpe fad was beginning to die out possibly because electric crêpe pans introduced in 1976 were allowing people to make the dish at home. Quaker Oats sold the chain to a company called Bay Bottlers, which apparently considered crêpes too prissy and tried to revamp the menu with meatier entrées. Needless to say, this didn't pan out (so to speak), and the last Magic Pan closed in 1995.