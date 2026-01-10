The Devastating 2007 Pot Pie Recall That Sent Over 100 People To The Hospital

It's often the case that when a food recall is issued it's primarily a precautionary measure. A company realizes they somehow goofed up and institutes a recall of tainted merchandise before anyone becomes ill. Unfortunately, sometimes products are only pulled from store shelves once people start getting sick. Such was the case with Banquet Chicken Pot Pies in 2007, when over 400 occurrences of Salmonella poisoning were documented as a result of folks consuming the contaminated frozen food.

Of 401 documented instances of people affected by the tainted Banquet pot pies produced by ConAgra Foods, 108 were hospitalized after becoming ill. A total of 41 states were impacted in the subsequent recall of the contaminated products. Perhaps the most tragic part of the story is that most of those who became sick could have prevented it if they had cooked the pies all the way through.

People who became sick indicated that the microwave directions on the package were confusing. One area instructed folks to cook the product one way, yet another section provided different instructions. To further complicate what is typically a straightforward process, some of the cooking directions differed based on the wattage used to heat the pot pies. Whether people were confused or just trying not to burn their store-bought pot pies, the resulting Salmonella infections put ConAgra in hot water.