The Controversial Role Federal Prisons Play In The US Food Chain

The food supply chain in the U.S. consists of a complex web of private companies that grow, raise, manufacture, and distribute various goods throughout the country. Between agriculture, grocery stores, and the food service sector, around 22 million people are employed by companies that contribute in one way or another to producing food for Americans and folks overseas. And as it turns out, a significant portion of those jobs are worked by inmates serving time in federal prison.

From pantry staples like paper bags of Gold Medal flour to Frosted Flakes cereal, many commodities people in the U.S. purchase regularly are, at least in part, produced via the labor of people in federal lockup. Russell Stover chocolates from Kansas, potatoes from Idaho, and beef from various states, such as Kentucky, Montana, Texas, and Virginia, are just a few of the foods inmates have a hand in producing. Some affordable Costco groceries come to the discount warehouse by way of prison labor. Stores like Aldi, Kroger, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods likewise benefit from the work of federal prisoners, despite some of them indicating they don't allow food supplied by inmates to be sold in their establishments.

As for the detainees, they don't get much out of the deal. It's estimated that roughly 30,000 inmates are involved in farm work or other areas of the food production sector, and oftentimes, the work is mandatory. If compensated for their labor, which is not always the case, it is generally in cents per hour, not dollars. Advocates of utilizing prisoners for affordable labor contend that it gives inmates on-the-job training and opportunities to complete community service requirements. Critics, on the other hand, decry the practice as akin to slavery.