Here's The Not-So-Obvious Method For Boiling Potatoes In The Slow Cooker

As far as cooking techniques go, boiling potatoes is about as easy as it gets. But many theoretically-simple techniques are trickier than they seem and boiled potatoes are no exception. If you add potatoes to boiling water, they won't cook evenly. If you let your potatoes cook too long, they'll end up mushy. Not to worry: If you want to save time by prepping dinner ahead — or don't have the patience necessary to babysit a boiling pot — you can boil potatoes in a slow cooker. It's a simple, more-or-less foolproof method, but you may need to make a few tweaks to your technique. To learn more about slow cooker potatoes, The Takeout talked to Emmy Clinton, a recipe developer who publishes gluten-free, health-minded recipes on her website, Entirely Emily.

The process is pretty simple: Chop the potatoes into chunks, add them to salty water, and cook them until they're fork tender. Clinton notes that you should use significantly less water, though. "I would not recommend using the same amount of water to boil potatoes in a slow cooker as on the stovetop," she says. "A slow cooker requires much less water because moisture and steam are trapped inside so only small amounts of water evaporate while cooking. This trapped moisture cooks the potatoes."