Here's The Not-So-Obvious Method For Boiling Potatoes In The Slow Cooker
As far as cooking techniques go, boiling potatoes is about as easy as it gets. But many theoretically-simple techniques are trickier than they seem and boiled potatoes are no exception. If you add potatoes to boiling water, they won't cook evenly. If you let your potatoes cook too long, they'll end up mushy. Not to worry: If you want to save time by prepping dinner ahead — or don't have the patience necessary to babysit a boiling pot — you can boil potatoes in a slow cooker. It's a simple, more-or-less foolproof method, but you may need to make a few tweaks to your technique. To learn more about slow cooker potatoes, The Takeout talked to Emmy Clinton, a recipe developer who publishes gluten-free, health-minded recipes on her website, Entirely Emily.
The process is pretty simple: Chop the potatoes into chunks, add them to salty water, and cook them until they're fork tender. Clinton notes that you should use significantly less water, though. "I would not recommend using the same amount of water to boil potatoes in a slow cooker as on the stovetop," she says. "A slow cooker requires much less water because moisture and steam are trapped inside so only small amounts of water evaporate while cooking. This trapped moisture cooks the potatoes."
How do you make boiled potatoes in a slow cooker?
"On the stovetop, significantly more water is needed because it is constantly evaporating during the boiling process, so the potatoes must be fully submerged," says Clinton. Not so with slow cooker potatoes; too much water could leave the spuds waterlogged. "I recommend adding water until it comes halfway up the side of your potatoes," she says. "Don't worry, the steam will cook the potatoes for you."
True to its name, a slow cooker will take much, much longer to cook the potatoes. If you're starting your spuds a few hours before dinnertime, set your slow cooker to high and they'll be done in three to four hours. If you want to leave them all day while you're otherwise occupied, use the lowest setting. They should be done in six to seven hours.
Whichever setting you use, try to check back halfway through to give your potatoes a stir. Slow cooker potatoes may be a simple alternative to stovetop spuds, but you'll still need to keep an eye on them to make sure they don't overcook. You can add a splash of vinegar to keep the potatoes firm and add a bright, acidic hint of flavor. Prefer a rich, savory profile? Try cooking your potatoes in chicken stock instead.