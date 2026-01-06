Here's Why It's Never Safe To Leave Soda Cans In Your Car During Winter

News flash: Canned sodas may explode when you leave them inside the car during winter. This is exactly why you should never store them there when temperatures start to drop. We can't blame people for leaving sodas in the trunk or center console — sometimes it's an accident, and other times, folks do it for the sake of convenience if they get thirsty during the drive, but that canned beverage can turn into a ticking time bomb. Water-based liquids expand when they freeze as cold weather takes over, which can damage the container and cause leaks. Once the can bursts, you are left with a sticky, slushy mess inside the car.

However, such expansion also puts pressure on the pockets of carbon dioxide in the can, which can reach extreme levels that can make it pop at any moment. When the cans can no longer handle the internal pressure of their frozen contents, they can literally explode. Aside from creating a messy explosion that may stain the seats, upholstery, and the trunk, there is the danger of the can's sharp edges causing injuries.

Though rare, there have been reports of injury. In 2012, for example, there was a case in China where a child was injured on the cheek by metal shrapnel after a frozen soda burst in his hands (per CBS News). Now, imagine what might happen if you are inside your car parked in subfreezing temperatures as a canned soda unexpectedly explodes.