What Happens If You Eat Canned Food That's Been Frozen?

You've just returned from grocery shopping on a cold winter day, but in the rush, you accidentally leave a bag in the car overnight. The next morning, you realize the mistake and find that your canned mushroom soup (which makes delicious, creamy pasta) has frozen solid. Or, the refrigerator gets turned on extra high, and the cans inside are covered in ice crystals. Now, you're wondering — are they still safe to eat?

Advertisement

Good news: Eating canned food that's been frozen is generally safe as long as the can remains intact, the seams aren't broken, and it isn't bulging. Although the contents should be okay to consume, you might notice some changes in texture. The food could be mushier and not as fresh as it normally would have been, similar to how frozen food sometimes loses its original consistency after thawing. If you realize that a can has been frozen, you'll want to follow a few steps to verify there's no damage before deciding to use it.