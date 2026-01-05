If You've Ever Eaten 'Bologna With Variety Meats,' This Is What You've Actually Consumed

Depending on what brand of bologna you buy, you may or may not have seen this curious statement on the package: "made with variety meats." What a curious little phrase that is, right? You'd be forgiven for thinking that it means bologna was made from a variety of different meats, such as beef, pork, chicken, etc. Or, if you're a little more whimsical, maybe you'd assume it means it's made from a different, surprise animal in every package — maybe you'll get beef bologna, maybe you'll get chicken. In truth, "bologna with variety meats" means it was made in part from offal, or animal organs.

Contrary to the horror stories and myths you've probably heard about bologna, most of it does not contain offal. There are some kinds of "ring bologna" — a smaller, sausage-shaped bologna that's a regional delicacy in Pennsylvania — which include variety meats, but these are far from the norm. Like most kinds of lunch meat, bologna is made by grinding a whole bunch of meat into a paste, then forming it into that familiar tube shape. Would it look particularly appetizing if you were to watch lunch meat get made? No, but that doesn't mean it's some sinister process.