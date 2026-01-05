The Best Dessert I've Ever Had In Miami Is In This Classic Hotel

Cheesecake is perfect in that it combines a variety of textures and flavors to form a beautiful symphony. As an enthusiastic cheesecake lover, I've tried countless worldwide, so it's a bit ironic that I found the best I've ever had in my hometown, Miami. From the moment I first bit into the burnt Basque cheesecake from Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami, I knew I'd found something special. The dessert plays with juxtapositions, combining a caramelized exterior with a soft interior, and bringing sweetness, saltiness, and tartness to each bite.

To understand what makes this fairly classic cheesecake so exquisite, I reached out to Ilkay Suuctugu, the hotel's EAM-Director of Food & Beverage and Culinary. The restaurant's secret is conceptually simple yet complex to achieve: absolute freshness. " ... Almost every component of our cheesecake is made in-house. Our pastry chef prepares the crust, filling, and toppings from scratch daily. This includes our fresh cream cheese filling and berry compote that accompanies the dessert," Suuctugu said.

Freshness is important for preparation as well. "We bake the cake every day [fresh] before dinner service starts. We also prepare our cheesecake in small batches, which allows us to serve it at its peak flavor and texture," Suuctugu told me. By committing to high-quality ingredients and a more artisanal cooking process, Artisan Beach House has made a dish that deserves to be included among the best cheesecakes in the U.S.