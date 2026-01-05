The Best Dessert I've Ever Had In Miami Is In This Classic Hotel
Cheesecake is perfect in that it combines a variety of textures and flavors to form a beautiful symphony. As an enthusiastic cheesecake lover, I've tried countless worldwide, so it's a bit ironic that I found the best I've ever had in my hometown, Miami. From the moment I first bit into the burnt Basque cheesecake from Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami, I knew I'd found something special. The dessert plays with juxtapositions, combining a caramelized exterior with a soft interior, and bringing sweetness, saltiness, and tartness to each bite.
To understand what makes this fairly classic cheesecake so exquisite, I reached out to Ilkay Suuctugu, the hotel's EAM-Director of Food & Beverage and Culinary. The restaurant's secret is conceptually simple yet complex to achieve: absolute freshness. " ... Almost every component of our cheesecake is made in-house. Our pastry chef prepares the crust, filling, and toppings from scratch daily. This includes our fresh cream cheese filling and berry compote that accompanies the dessert," Suuctugu said.
Freshness is important for preparation as well. "We bake the cake every day [fresh] before dinner service starts. We also prepare our cheesecake in small batches, which allows us to serve it at its peak flavor and texture," Suuctugu told me. By committing to high-quality ingredients and a more artisanal cooking process, Artisan Beach House has made a dish that deserves to be included among the best cheesecakes in the U.S.
Savory dishes to try at Artisan Beach House
I would gladly drive all the way to Bal Harbour (located around 20 minutes north of South Beach) just to eat Artisan Beach House's cheesecake. That said, if you're already at the restaurant, it would be a waste not to enjoy the rest of its excellent menu. What I love about dining here is that the same principles of freshness and high quality are maintained in every dish. This translates to a menu that is constantly updated to reflect what is locally available and in season.
If it's on the menu, don't hesitate to try the incredibly smooth and creamy house-made hummus platter. The tuna tartare starter and the goat cheese brûlée salad are also delightful. As the main course, I'd recommend any of the seafood and fish dishes, since the restaurant sources the freshest. I particularly like the pan-seared snapper, which is perfectly crunchy on the outside yet tender on the inside. It's served with vegetable escabeche and sweet potato puree.
When I asked Ilkay Suuctugu about her favorite ABH item, she said, "I can recommend everything on the menu, but I'm particularly proud of the arroz de mariscos [seafood rice]. It highlights authentic Spanish flavors with a rich, aromatic broth and a beautifully balanced mix of fresh seafood. It's a standout dish that truly represents our culinary approach." If you're a fan of Spain's iconic and perfect paella, you'll certainly enjoy this deliciously flavorful rice dish.
Other must-try Miami desserts
Given that Artisan Beach House's cheesecake is my favorite dessert in all of Miami, the Ritz-Carlton is where I'd send anyone looking to sweeten their time in the Magic City. However, if visiting the restaurant is not possible for whatever reason, there are other great options.
For a truly indulgent experience, book a table at the two Michelin-starred L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami. If you order à la carte, consider skipping the traditional desserts in favor of the pain au chocolat signature drink, which is made with Oban 14 Scotch, fat-washed with croissants, cocoa tea, and Faretti biscotti chocolate. It's also garnished with a mini croissant, proving that French cuisine still rules over-the-top dining. Even in a city where dessert cocktails are trendy, this eccentric drink stands out for its creativity and uniqueness.
Alternatively, you can always head to Joe's Stone Crab, Miami's oldest restaurant, and get a classic key lime pie. Located near South Beach's famed strip, this is a rare spot that locals love, even if it's always full of tourists. The menu has other desserts like peanut butter pie and brownie sundae. On days when you just want a sugary feast, DBakers Sweet Studio offers an overwhelming array of choices: macarons, tres leches, cookies, cream puffs, tarts and pies, and more. It's an ideal place to sit down with a good friend or a good book, and enjoy a cup of coffee paired with a decadent dessert.