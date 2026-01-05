The Classic Food Oprah Would Choose For Her Last Meal On Earth
Considering her widespread television fame and equally gargantuan net worth, it's safe to assume that Oprah Winfrey has access to the best dishes the world has to offer. However, if you ask her what she'd have for her final meal, the media mogul's answer would be pasta. She once admitted in an interview with People Magazine that she would happily dine on different pasta dishes if she only had one remaining week on earth. "If I were going to choose my last week, they would all be pastas," she told the magazine.
While Oprah did not name all of the pasta dishes she would like for her final indulgence, she did single out one dish, because it was one of the foods she loved to eat while growing up. "When I grew up, tuna casserole was one of my favorite things in the world because you get all the stuff mixed together. And I'm one of those people who loves to mix all of my food together," she said. Based on her statement, Oprah's affinity for pasta might have been driven by the fact that pasta recipes are often easy to prepare, since all the ingredients are blended together in a pot or pan to derive a deliciously cohesive meal. So, whether it's a skillet pasta, a baked pasta dish, or any of the pasta recipes that never get old, the TV icon would gladly have them in her final days.
Other pasta dishes that match Oprah's taste
Aside from mentioning tuna casserole — one of the casserole recipes guaranteed to make everyone's life easier — Oprah's statement seemed to offer clues about the other types of pasta dishes she'd choose for her final week. Knowing that she loves anything that mixes together in one pot, she likely prefers hearty, creamy, and more casserole-style dishes. So it doesn't come as a surprise that she once listed Beecher's mac and cheese among her favorite things. The handmade cheese brand's version is far from the regular one you can find at stores: It doesn't have a bright orange color and also doesn't come with stringy cheddar. Don't expect it to be the crispiest mac and cheese possible, too, since it's closer to cooked penne pasta lathered with melted, creamy cheese.
Another pasta recipe that fits Oprah's preference is lemon pasta. However, you won't find butter or cream in her serving. The talk show host had asked French chef Philippe Chevalier to develop a version that's just as creamy, but without the fatty ingredients. The chef obliged by using starchy liquid from oatmeal as a substitute.
And if Oprah wants to branch out and try other simple pasta dishes, she could consider the classic spaghetti carbonara, which only uses a few ingredients mixed directly with hot pasta in a skillet. Other options she might consider for her week-long final meals include the rustic tomato-and-basil penne, lemon-garlic linguine, and creamy pesto tortellini.