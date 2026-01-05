The Classic Food Oprah Would Choose For Her Last Meal On Earth

Considering her widespread television fame and equally gargantuan net worth, it's safe to assume that Oprah Winfrey has access to the best dishes the world has to offer. However, if you ask her what she'd have for her final meal, the media mogul's answer would be pasta. She once admitted in an interview with People Magazine that she would happily dine on different pasta dishes if she only had one remaining week on earth. "If I were going to choose my last week, they would all be pastas," she told the magazine.

While Oprah did not name all of the pasta dishes she would like for her final indulgence, she did single out one dish, because it was one of the foods she loved to eat while growing up. "When I grew up, tuna casserole was one of my favorite things in the world because you get all the stuff mixed together. And I'm one of those people who loves to mix all of my food together," she said. Based on her statement, Oprah's affinity for pasta might have been driven by the fact that pasta recipes are often easy to prepare, since all the ingredients are blended together in a pot or pan to derive a deliciously cohesive meal. So, whether it's a skillet pasta, a baked pasta dish, or any of the pasta recipes that never get old, the TV icon would gladly have them in her final days.