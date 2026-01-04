The Seattle Bar Where Kurt Cobain Was Last Seen Alive
While Seattle is home to a legendary dive bar that should be on everyone's bucket list, few are more coveted amongst music lovers than Linda's Tavern. The jukebox at Linda's featured everything from local bands to popular artists, and the bar became a hot spot amongst now-legendary musicians from the area, including Kurt Cobain. But Linda's Tavern was more than just a spot where Kurt Cobain hung out now and again. His connection to the bar was rooted in his relationship with the owners.
Linda's Tavern was started by Linda Derschang, Bruce Pravitt, and Jonathan Poneman. Pravitt and Poneman were the owners of a local record label called Sub Pop, which began in 1988. Much of the music that played on the Linda's Tavern jukebox came from artists signed to the label. In 1989, Nirvana signed with Sub Pop and eventually released their debut album, Bleach.
Musicians and music lovers worked at Linda's, hung out at Linda's, and, after Cobain's death in April 1994, grieved at Linda's. The day that Cobain's death was announced, locals piled into Linda's Tavern. Of course, word got out that the bar had been the last place anyone saw the Nirvana frontman, and news crews with cameras and questions attempted to flood the premises. Since Cobain's death shook Seattle and far beyond, Linda's Tavern became a place where those who appreciate Kurt Cobain and his impact on music and art come to feel connected to the singer.
The only thing that's changed about Linda's Tavern is the menu
Despite starting with no food, no liquor, and only four beers on tap, Linda's Tavern rose to popularity after it opened in February 1994. The food and drink options grew with the bar's continued business. These days, one can walk into Linda's Tavern and order anything from a Holy (Not A) Cow Burger (a cleverly-named plant-based burger) to Carne Asada Tacos and wash it down with a Twisted Sister cocktail (Twisted Tea and Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka on the rocks) or a refreshing Seattle Soda. The menu changes between brunch and dinner and has a plethora of options with and without animal products.
But even with an expanded menu, Linda's still has its original charm. It's not only a great spot for a bite to eat but a stopping point on a pilgrimage for those who wish to raise a glass to Cobain and Seattle's historic music scene. Over the years, Linda's has served everyone from members of Soundgarden to Kings of Leon and Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam. The mantra of Linda's Tavern is " A nice place for nice people," though many have referred to it as "Grunge Cheers," since everyone knows each other (or at least did in the early days). While Capitol Hill has changed around it, Linda's has remained as laid-back as welcoming vibes it was in the 1990s and has now become the "old-fogey bar" its owners always hoped it would become (via The Stranger).