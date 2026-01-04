The Seattle Bar Where Kurt Cobain Was Last Seen Alive

While Seattle is home to a legendary dive bar that should be on everyone's bucket list, few are more coveted amongst music lovers than Linda's Tavern. The jukebox at Linda's featured everything from local bands to popular artists, and the bar became a hot spot amongst now-legendary musicians from the area, including Kurt Cobain. But Linda's Tavern was more than just a spot where Kurt Cobain hung out now and again. His connection to the bar was rooted in his relationship with the owners.

Linda's Tavern was started by Linda Derschang, Bruce Pravitt, and Jonathan Poneman. Pravitt and Poneman were the owners of a local record label called Sub Pop, which began in 1988. Much of the music that played on the Linda's Tavern jukebox came from artists signed to the label. In 1989, Nirvana signed with Sub Pop and eventually released their debut album, Bleach.

Musicians and music lovers worked at Linda's, hung out at Linda's, and, after Cobain's death in April 1994, grieved at Linda's. The day that Cobain's death was announced, locals piled into Linda's Tavern. Of course, word got out that the bar had been the last place anyone saw the Nirvana frontman, and news crews with cameras and questions attempted to flood the premises. Since Cobain's death shook Seattle and far beyond, Linda's Tavern became a place where those who appreciate Kurt Cobain and his impact on music and art come to feel connected to the singer.