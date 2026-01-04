The Boozy Addition That Makes Olive Garden's Bolognese Irresistible

Olive Garden offers a unique Italian American experience for all who enter its establishments. From Olive Garden's signature endless breadsticks to its inviting atmosphere, it's no secret why the Olive Garden experience continues to delight us. What many customers crave most is Olive Garden's to-die-for saucy pasta entrees, like creamy Alfredo and garlicky scampi. Customers especially love the chain's Bolognese sauce, and for a noteworthy reason: the inclusion of red wine.

While a traditional Bolognese sauce includes white wine, Olive Garden swaps it for red — perhaps for its bolder, deeper flavor profile. The wine deglazes the pan, and as it reduces, it lets the rest of the Bolognese's flavors shine. Olive Garden also incorporates classic ingredients in its Bolognese: aromatics like onion, celery, carrots, and garlic; ground beef and Italian sausage; crushed tomatoes; and fresh herbs like rosemary and sage. Other Bolognese sauces include milk to facilitate meat tenderization, yet Olive Garden's version is dairy-free.

Unfortunately for its fans, Olive Garden quietly removed its Bolognese sauce from its menu and replaced it with a standard meat sauce. Although there is no official statement from Olive Garden explaining the swap, fans can presume this was done in efforts to streamline the menu — the meat sauce still includes beef and Italian sausage. Luckily, you can recreate this dish at home with all — or perhaps more — of the delicious fixings Olive Garden's previous Bolognese included.