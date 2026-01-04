The Disappointing Type Of Matcha Dutch Bros Uses, According To Reddit

It's hard to bag on Dutch Bros for this matcha mishap, because while Starbucks claims to use real matcha in their drinks, the powder they use comes presweetened. It seems if you desire raw, unadulterated matcha, it's a matcha bar or a fancy, craft coffee place for you. But this raises a point for me that I find fascinating: differences in taste across cultures.

Matcha is an interesting drink simply because, when made with high grade matcha (which is hard to come by because it is bonkers expensive), it yields a cup of tea that is sweet, savory, umami, grassy, vegetal and bitter. It's not as simple or straightforward as say, a cup of bagged green tea or even most common loose leaf green teas.

But we've come to think of drinks like matcha as a quick fix for energy, something trendy and fun to partake in, as something that should be made like a latte. And while innovations and cultural adaptations of food are, in general a good thing, matcha is supposed to take time. As a barista, nothing was worse than a string of matcha orders during a rush. The dosage, the whisking, the proper water temperature — it's just hard to say it's an efficient drink to make. So it's no surprise big chains use syrups and other shortcuts. But we should at least have the decency to say it's not really matcha.