Don't Leave Room Service Dishes Outside Your Hotel Room — Do This Instead

Ordering hotel room service is one of life's great pleasures. Although it's certainly not one of the most affordable ways to eat while traveling, everyone deserves the unparalleled luxury of having a comforting meal delivered straight to their hotel room every once in a while. However, once you've finished your indulgent pancake breakfast in bed or late-night club sandwich (or perhaps an even more interesting room service request), what should you do with the dirty dishes?

Many people simply toss the empty (or half-empty) tray into the hall without a second thought — ordering room service is all about convenience, after all. However, it turns out that there is a better way to dispose of your room service dishes without lifting a finger. Instead of leaving the dishes outside your room, many hotel workers prefer that guests call housekeeping or room service so they can come pick up the tray directly from the room.