What's Up With Those Tiny Handles On Maple Syrup Bottles?

As someone who lived in New England for more than 15 years, I believe that any syrup poured over pancakes must be tapped from a tree and sealed in a glass bottle accented with a tiny, useless handle. But where did that iconic feature come from, anyway? According to a maple syrup historian, the 1930s.

In 1922, Joseph Klein filed a patent for a maple syrup jug with an appropriately sized handle for the Little Brown Jug Products Company. Then, two brothers each designed and patented a glass maple syrup bottle with a small angular handle more than 15 years apart. Edwin W. Fuerst filed his "design for a jug" in 1932. Once approved in 1933, the patent was assigned to the Owens-Illinois Glass Company. (Curiously, the handle on the Little Brown Jug Products Company containers subsequently shrank.) Edwin's younger brother, Brooks D. Fuerst, was a professional glass designer at Owens-Illinois, and filed his maple syrup flask idea, "jug or the like," in 1949.

Despite Edwin's design being rounder, larger, and heavier than Brooks', they both decided on a small angular handle. Moonshine, molasses, and maple syrup were stored in large, durable containers with functional handles, so why did the Fuersts design bottles with a handle that only people with tiny pinkies can use? Their thinking remains unknown. In the 1990s, the angular handle evolved into a rounded one, and companies decided it would stick around. In fact, many of the store-bought maple syrup brands we ranked from worst to best sport the little handle.