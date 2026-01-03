Here's The Brand That Makes Subway's Grocery Store Sauces

If you haven't seen the bottles at your local supermarket yet, Subway has expanded to grocery stores by introducing several of its signature sauces to the condiment aisle. That would include versions of their Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle, and Creamy Italian MVP. They're hard to miss, considering they're in a bright green bottle labeled with Subway's distinct logo. The sandwich chain itself isn't the one producing them; however, it has a licensing agreement with a manufacturer you're likely already familiar with — one known for its refrigerated line of dips and dressings.

That would be T. Marzetti Company, which not only manufactures goods under the Marzetti name but also produces grocery store brands such as Caesar Cardini's, Girard's, and more. These sauces showed up on store shelves starting in the spring of 2024. The Creamy Italian MVP was a new addition, while the Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, and Baja Chipotle are classics that can be requested on any Subway sandwich. The sauces come in 16-oz bottles, and I've seen them readily available at major supermarkets. If you're a fan of any particular flavor, be on the lookout the next time you're shopping.