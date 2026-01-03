Here's The Brand That Makes Subway's Grocery Store Sauces
If you haven't seen the bottles at your local supermarket yet, Subway has expanded to grocery stores by introducing several of its signature sauces to the condiment aisle. That would include versions of their Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle, and Creamy Italian MVP. They're hard to miss, considering they're in a bright green bottle labeled with Subway's distinct logo. The sandwich chain itself isn't the one producing them; however, it has a licensing agreement with a manufacturer you're likely already familiar with — one known for its refrigerated line of dips and dressings.
That would be T. Marzetti Company, which not only manufactures goods under the Marzetti name but also produces grocery store brands such as Caesar Cardini's, Girard's, and more. These sauces showed up on store shelves starting in the spring of 2024. The Creamy Italian MVP was a new addition, while the Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, and Baja Chipotle are classics that can be requested on any Subway sandwich. The sauces come in 16-oz bottles, and I've seen them readily available at major supermarkets. If you're a fan of any particular flavor, be on the lookout the next time you're shopping.
T. Marzetti Company also makes branded sauces for other major fast food chains
T. Marzetti is also responsible for grocery store versions of other fast-food-branded sauces, some of which you're sure to know. Not only does it manufacture for Subway, but it also produces the popular sauces for Chick-fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings, Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse, and Arby's. (I was particularly delighted when I got word about the Arby's sauce release some years back.) So even if you weren't entirely familiar with T. Marzetti's product line (their refrigerated Caesar dressing is excellent), you may already have had something they've manufactured.
Subway's branded retail sauces have received some moderately good reviews; product review site Sporked gave favorable reviews to all but the Roasted Garlic Aioli. For that one, they noted, "They achieved mixed results. The main ingredients are soybean oil, vinegar, and 'garlic juice,' and that's what it tastes like." That said, it's still a popular choice amongst Subway fans and, apparently, garlic lovers.
With rising grocery costs, it might make it a little more appealing for some to make their own sub sandwiches at home. Thanks to T. Marzetti, these sauces will help you do just that.