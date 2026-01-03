How A 1920s Postman Accidentally Created The World's Most Popular Avocado Variety
Some of the tastiest, most craveable foods were created accidentally, and the Hass avocado is one of them. It all started with a seed. In 1926, postman Rudolph Hass purchased an avocado seed from avocado pioneer A.R. Rideout and planted it in his La Habra Heights, California, backyard orchard. A recreational gardener, Hass aspired to graft — or breed tissue from two separate plants — this avocado seed, yet he repeatedly failed in his attempts. The frustrated Hass planned to cut the avocado tree down, but his children talked him out of it, claiming the fruit it bore was tastier than the already leading Fuerte avocado. The fruit was high in both quality and quantity, and Hass decided to expand his namesake avocado, taking out a patent for the fruit in 1935. That same year, he struck a deal with nurseryman Harold Brokaw to grow and promote the Hass avocado. This revolutionized the avocado industry, and by the 1970s, the Hass avocado had become the leading avocado variety and a major Californian industry.
Fast forward to today: Hass avocados represent more than $1 billion in sales annually in the United States alone. They have a distinctive outer shell, or skin — when ripe, it's uniquely pebbly and a purplish-black color. This differentiates Hass avocados from other varieties such as Fuerte, whose shell is smooth and a rich green. Yet the appearance of Hass avocados isn't their only distinguishing quality. Unlike other varieties, Hass avocados can be harvested year-round, and they have a buttery, nutty flavor compared to other avocados' sweetness and fruitiness.
Hass avocados are a popular and versatile ingredient
Get ready for some statistics. In 2022, the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) found that 65% of all U.S. households buy avocados annually, with 8% of those households spending approximately $100 on avocados each year. Millennials — who are on track to become the largest generation in the U.S. — are the most inclined to purchase avocados. I suspect this is because of the 1970s industry expansion: with this growth, Millennials were most likely introduced to avocados at a younger age than older generations, familiarizing them with the fruit from the get-go. However, appealing to all generations due to its universally desirable taste, the Hass avocado can complement a wide variety of dishes from many cuisines.
The creamy, velvety texture of the Hass avocado allows for seamless spreadability and blending in a variety of dishes. Additionally, its intense nutty flavor pairs well with savory and sweet dishes alike. When I think of an avocado-forward dish, my first thought is guacamole. I love a simple guac to really let the avocado shine, but adding a splash of citrus juice is an easy way to elevate it. As a sub-ingredient, Hass avocados pair beautifully with pasta, behaving like a savory cream sauce. For a sweeter dish, try Hass avocado chocolate mousse — a popular dessert in the state of California. Acting again as a cream agent, the Hass avocado combined with rich chocolate makes for a decadent, heavenly delight.