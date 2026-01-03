How A 1920s Postman Accidentally Created The World's Most Popular Avocado Variety

Some of the tastiest, most craveable foods were created accidentally, and the Hass avocado is one of them. It all started with a seed. In 1926, postman Rudolph Hass purchased an avocado seed from avocado pioneer A.R. Rideout and planted it in his La Habra Heights, California, backyard orchard. A recreational gardener, Hass aspired to graft — or breed tissue from two separate plants — this avocado seed, yet he repeatedly failed in his attempts. The frustrated Hass planned to cut the avocado tree down, but his children talked him out of it, claiming the fruit it bore was tastier than the already leading Fuerte avocado. The fruit was high in both quality and quantity, and Hass decided to expand his namesake avocado, taking out a patent for the fruit in 1935. That same year, he struck a deal with nurseryman Harold Brokaw to grow and promote the Hass avocado. This revolutionized the avocado industry, and by the 1970s, the Hass avocado had become the leading avocado variety and a major Californian industry.

Fast forward to today: Hass avocados represent more than $1 billion in sales annually in the United States alone. They have a distinctive outer shell, or skin — when ripe, it's uniquely pebbly and a purplish-black color. This differentiates Hass avocados from other varieties such as Fuerte, whose shell is smooth and a rich green. Yet the appearance of Hass avocados isn't their only distinguishing quality. Unlike other varieties, Hass avocados can be harvested year-round, and they have a buttery, nutty flavor compared to other avocados' sweetness and fruitiness.