There Are So Many Kinds Of Avocados — So Why Is The Hass King Of Them All?

The avocado has been around for thousands of years, with origins tracing back to Mexico and Central America, where it was a staple of ancient civilizations. But the avocado's modern popularity didn't take off until the 20th century when a man named Rudolph Hass unknowingly planted a tree that would change everything.

The story of Hass is unique. He started as a mailman who purchased avocado seeds in the 1920s, hoping to grow the perfect crop. But what he got instead was a tree that produced thick-skinned, rough-textured fruit that looked nothing like the smooth, green varieties people were used to. At first, Hass considered cutting the tree down, but after tasting the avocados, he realized they had a richer, creamier flavor than anything else on the market. He patented the tree in 1935, and the rest is history.

Before the Hass variety took over, other avocados, like Fuerte, Bacon, and Zutano, were more common in markets. In fact, the Fuerte avocado was once the gold standard and most sought-after, thanks to its smooth skin and mild flavor. But Fuerte avocados had a shorter growing season and didn't transport as well, making them harder to sell in bulk. On the other hand, Hass could be grown year-round and had a sturdier skin, making shipping easier. That combination of durability, long shelf life, and superior taste sealed its fate as the avocado king.

Today, over 95% of the avocados sold in the U.S. are Hass. But while it may reign supreme, other varieties still exist. And there are plenty of differences to take into account when shopping, for example, avocados like the Reed variety are rounder and even creamier, while Pinkerton avocados have a higher oil content and a nutty flavor. Despite their unique qualities, none have managed to overtake Hass's global dominance.