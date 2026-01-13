The Simple Way To Make 17th-Century Lemonade With An Unexpected Ingredient

This long standing classic drink is seemingly infinitely customizable, limited only by your imagination of budget. Just make sure to look at our recommendations for really nailing that proper ratio. Other techniques for making lemonade also encourage the use of zest and peels. A recipe from the 1940s calls for boiling sugar, water, lemons, and lemon zest until it turns into a kind of lemonade syrup.

It's no surprise that you can add all sorts of floral and vegetal notes to your lemonade. Sipping on a lavender lemonade is a delightful, refreshing way to spend an afternoon. Adding a component like lavender syrup can transport you from your couch or porch, to imagining you're looking out over a mediterranean lavender field. Just watch out, lavender can tip into that "is it floral or is it soap" territory quite easily. You can also add rosemary syrup or even basil or mint for a savory, vegetal jolt. Topping it all off with club soda and a cherry wouldn't hurt either, though if you're going to bust out other mixing materials, you might as well go full adult and add some gin and make it a Tom Collins. Hell, throw some beer in your lemonade and you now have a shandy.

Lemonade seems like it will last the test of time. It's been around for hundreds of years so far, and with the advent of new citrus varieties, different sugars and syrups, the possibilities for culinary innovation are endless.