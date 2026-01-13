The Simple Way To Make 17th-Century Lemonade With An Unexpected Ingredient
It's weird to think about, but lemonade has been around for a very long time, with lemonade-like drinks found in ancient Egypt. And what was once a trendy drink purely for the rich and the aristocracy, today it could literally be sold on your street corner by some kids. But the origins of modern day lemonade are well known. It stems from France in the mid 1600s and it was so popular, discarded lemon peels filled the streets of Paris. Which might have actually helped keep an outbreak of the plague at bay. Unexpectedly, they added oranges to their lemonade.
This recipe calls for water, sugar, lemons, oranges and the peels from lemons and oranges. It's quite a bit sweeter than modern day lemonade. The ratio of 1 liter of water to ½ pound of sugar also might be a bit off putting to modern tastebuds, with modern lemonades using about a quarter pound of sugar. Though it does have a tart, citrusy bite thanks in part to the zest from the fruits. It's fascinating to see what humans used to make of lemons and oranges, particularly as they first became regularly available to Europe. It seems we've found the marriage of sugar, citrus and ice to be refreshing and invigorating for a long time.
Lemonade stands the test of time because it's so customizable
This long standing classic drink is seemingly infinitely customizable, limited only by your imagination of budget. Just make sure to look at our recommendations for really nailing that proper ratio. Other techniques for making lemonade also encourage the use of zest and peels. A recipe from the 1940s calls for boiling sugar, water, lemons, and lemon zest until it turns into a kind of lemonade syrup.
It's no surprise that you can add all sorts of floral and vegetal notes to your lemonade. Sipping on a lavender lemonade is a delightful, refreshing way to spend an afternoon. Adding a component like lavender syrup can transport you from your couch or porch, to imagining you're looking out over a mediterranean lavender field. Just watch out, lavender can tip into that "is it floral or is it soap" territory quite easily. You can also add rosemary syrup or even basil or mint for a savory, vegetal jolt. Topping it all off with club soda and a cherry wouldn't hurt either, though if you're going to bust out other mixing materials, you might as well go full adult and add some gin and make it a Tom Collins. Hell, throw some beer in your lemonade and you now have a shandy.
Lemonade seems like it will last the test of time. It's been around for hundreds of years so far, and with the advent of new citrus varieties, different sugars and syrups, the possibilities for culinary innovation are endless.