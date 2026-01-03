One Creamy Canned Ingredient Makes Instant Ramen Super Rich

Instant ramen is a pantry staple that is perfect for a quick and easy meal, but it can sometimes leave you without long-lasting fullness and is generally not as good as it ultimately can be. So, whether it's your favorite spicy instant ramen on the market or even some delicious ramyeon — Korea's take on comforting instant noodles — you'll be better off adding something to give the soup a bit more substance and creamy flavor than going without it. Above all, adding some creamy canned soup to your instant ramen is key to successfully making your simple noodles a rich, fulfilling meal.

There are plenty of upgrades that can really level up your instant ramen, but using creamy canned soup, which can be considered soup-ception, makes your snack better in practically every way. We discussed this method with Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, who explained why the pairing works so well in a recent interview. "Adding creamy canned soup to instant ramen makes it richer and rounder," Gentile noted, "The fat and dairy soften the sharp saltiness of the seasoning packet and give the broth body. It turns ramen into something closer to a creamy noodle soup you would order at a diner or cafe."