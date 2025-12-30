Give Homemade Pickles A Hint Of Sweetness With This Ancient Ingredient

When ancient Mesopotamians first started to pickle foods in vinegar over four thousand years ago, it was primarily for the sake of preservation. The point wasn't that vegetables suspended in vinegar or brine tasted good (although they often did); it was to make them last a long time. Now that we have refrigerators, we don't pickle our veggies for the same reason — but that doesn't mean we can't make use of another famously long-lasting ingredient to make our pickles taste better. That's why, if you're looking for a sweetener for your pickled cucumbers, radishes, or shrimp (yes, you can pickle shrimp), you might want to reach for the honey.

Honey, as you may know, lasts pretty much forever. It has antimicrobial and antiseptic properties, which ensure that the stuff you'll find in a pharaoh's tomb is more or less the same as the stuff that comes in a little plastic bear-shaped bottle at the supermarket. This dovetails nicely with the pickling process, but even more important is the sweetness it lends: even sweeter than sugar, you'll have to use slightly less of it in your brine, but it'll be a welcome addition all the same.