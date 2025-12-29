The One Meal Rick Steves Thinks America Does Better Than Europe

It is funny that something as habitual as breakfast can have so many variations. In America, we have breakfast staples like eggs, toast, cereal, bacon, sausage, and oatmeal. Orange juice, milk, and coffee are the beverages of choice and it's not out of place to see some fruit somewhere on the table. Most Americans aren't eating a three course breakfast on the regular, but even these special occasions are a global culinary outsider.

The diversity of items on offer alone is quite astounding and the fact that we designate foods as "breakfast foods." For instance, in Korea, an average breakfast is a stew, some rice, and various banchans (side dishes). None of these foods are "breakfast foods" because Koreans eat rice and banchans with most meals. I guess they'll miss out on the delight that is "breakfast for dinner". In China, an average breakfast is some soymilk, steamed buns, and a noodle dish. Again, all things you might eat for other meals.

In Europe, it really is usually some light pastry and tea or coffee. Rarely is there an elaborate spread of multiple dishes and sides. So why is America so weird? There's a heavy dose of marketing and corporate influence in our breakfast ideas, particularly when it comes to the old adage calling it "the most important meal of the day." It's hard to underscore just how much corporate food giants at the turn of the century changed the American way of life. It's a little more complicated than that, but not by much. However you start your day, I'm certainly embracing the American way.