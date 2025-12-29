The One Meal Rick Steves Thinks America Does Better Than Europe
If you're an American, perhaps one with "refined" tastes, you most likely think European food is just simply better. From rustic regional French dishes to stunning examples of Italian cuisine, it's hard not to denigrate average American fare by comparison. (Though we often forget British and German food, which can be just as beige and fatty as American food.) It's kind of fun to stick up for the American way of life when possible, though. American breakfasts are great, for one.
Don't take my word for it. European travel guru Rick Steves also agrees. In an irreverently fun column on his blog, Steves recounts how even his European gastronomical compatriots agree: nothing quite hits the spot like a big, fat American breakfast.
I do love the utter simplicity of a typical continental European breakfast (usually a pastry with some kind of coffee drink), nothing is more fulfilling than eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, a side of greens, and a small piece of toast. Pair that with a black coffee and I'm set for the rest of the day. It's decadent, sure, but as one of Steves' friends says: it's cute Americans go out to breakfast as a sit down meal to share.
American breakfasts are odd compared to other places
It is funny that something as habitual as breakfast can have so many variations. In America, we have breakfast staples like eggs, toast, cereal, bacon, sausage, and oatmeal. Orange juice, milk, and coffee are the beverages of choice and it's not out of place to see some fruit somewhere on the table. Most Americans aren't eating a three course breakfast on the regular, but even these special occasions are a global culinary outsider.
The diversity of items on offer alone is quite astounding and the fact that we designate foods as "breakfast foods." For instance, in Korea, an average breakfast is a stew, some rice, and various banchans (side dishes). None of these foods are "breakfast foods" because Koreans eat rice and banchans with most meals. I guess they'll miss out on the delight that is "breakfast for dinner". In China, an average breakfast is some soymilk, steamed buns, and a noodle dish. Again, all things you might eat for other meals.
In Europe, it really is usually some light pastry and tea or coffee. Rarely is there an elaborate spread of multiple dishes and sides. So why is America so weird? There's a heavy dose of marketing and corporate influence in our breakfast ideas, particularly when it comes to the old adage calling it "the most important meal of the day." It's hard to underscore just how much corporate food giants at the turn of the century changed the American way of life. It's a little more complicated than that, but not by much. However you start your day, I'm certainly embracing the American way.