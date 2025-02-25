Why Hotels Call Their Morning Buffets Continental Breakfasts

There are many good things about the average American chain hotel. You get fluffy white towels in the bathroom, there are usually a couple of vending machines out in the hallway, and nothing hits quite like watching "Seinfeld" while lounging on a plush bed in a heavily air conditioned room. But they're not exactly glamorous, are they? You can call them reliable, unpretentious, even serviceable, if you're not one to be charitable, but they're hardly the Ritz Carlton.

But that doesn't stop them from offering something called a "continental breakfast." Ooh la la! Who would have thought the Hampton Inn could give you a taste of Old World sophistication? Of course, if you expect to be transported to a Parisian cafe when you go down at breakfast time, you'll be sorely disappointed — a continental breakfast just means you'll be offered a modest array of breads, pastries, and cereals, with a smattering of hot options as well. (Although depending on your health consciousness, you may want to avoid the hot foods at the breakfast buffet.) The discrepancy between the classy-sounding name and the mundane reality was memorably spoofed in a "Key and Peele" sketch (which, being the brain child of Jordan Peele, ends in an homage to "The Shining.")

Why a "continental breakfast," then? Are they just putting on airs? Nope: they're simply reflecting the supposed breakfast habits of Europeans, as opposed to Americans.