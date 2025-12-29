Keep Your Lettuce From Turning Pink By Switching Up How You Store It
Seeing green lettuce turn pink can be alarming, especially when that particular shade of pink looks a little radioactive or like the mold that can develop on the side of your shower. The good news? Pink, crispy lettuce is still good to eat — and it usually tastes the same. There are a few steps you can take to keep your lettuce from turning pink, including storing it in an airtight container in your crisper drawer.
Proper storage starts with proper washing. The right time to wash most of your fresh produce is just before you cook or eat it. But we know that's not always possible, especially if you meal prep. To clean your lettuce, first tear off the outer leaves and then follow these steps on how to remove all the dirt from your lettuce. Once the head of lettuce is sectioned and rinsed, dry it thoroughly using a salad spinner and/or paper towels.
I like to put my lettuce and a paper towel in an airtight container, plastic bag, or plastic wrap. The paper towel is very important, as it helps keep the lettuce crunchy. To store lettuce so it lasts longer, place it in a crisper drawer away from ethylene-producing foods, such as apples. Refrigerator crisper drawers work by controlling humidity, helping produce stay riper longer.
Why lettuce turns pink
Lettuce turns pink to protect itself from decaying quickly. Depending on where the discoloration appears (at the base or on the leaf itself), this "rusting" is caused by oxidation to prevent spoiling. Ethylene gas — which is emitted as produce ripens and rots — and excess moisture also cause pink hues on lettuce. This is why proper storage is important, as it reduces exposure to ethylene gas and moisture. "Lettuce can turn pink at any point after harvesting," says Katie Sabatini, RD, LDN, Food Safety & Quality Assurance Manager at Little Leaf Farms (via Simply Recipes). It's a natural trait that quickens based on storage conditions and is also affected by whether some of the lettuce is bruised or cut.
When gauging if lettuce is good to eat, the most important thing to pay attention to is its texture, not color — as long as the lettuce is crisp and not slimy, you have nothing to worry about. If the color itself is off-putting, you can remove that section of the lettuce. (There is, however, lettuce that is naturally pink. It's called radicchio del Vento or rosa del Verona, and despite its sweet appearance, it actually tastes a little bitter.) At the end of the day, pink lettuce isn't a sign you need to toss everything. With the right storage tricks — keeping it dry, away from ethylene-heavy produce, and safe in your crisper drawer — you can slow down the color change and keep your greens fresher, longer.