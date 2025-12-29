Keep Your Lettuce From Turning Pink By Switching Up How You Store It

Seeing green lettuce turn pink can be alarming, especially when that particular shade of pink looks a little radioactive or like the mold that can develop on the side of your shower. The good news? Pink, crispy lettuce is still good to eat — and it usually tastes the same. There are a few steps you can take to keep your lettuce from turning pink, including storing it in an airtight container in your crisper drawer.

Proper storage starts with proper washing. The right time to wash most of your fresh produce is just before you cook or eat it. But we know that's not always possible, especially if you meal prep. To clean your lettuce, first tear off the outer leaves and then follow these steps on how to remove all the dirt from your lettuce. Once the head of lettuce is sectioned and rinsed, dry it thoroughly using a salad spinner and/or paper towels.

I like to put my lettuce and a paper towel in an airtight container, plastic bag, or plastic wrap. The paper towel is very important, as it helps keep the lettuce crunchy. To store lettuce so it lasts longer, place it in a crisper drawer away from ethylene-producing foods, such as apples. Refrigerator crisper drawers work by controlling humidity, helping produce stay riper longer.