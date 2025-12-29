Instead Of Throwing Them Away, Put Your Cheese Rinds To Good Use

Even if food scraps don't always look appealing, sometimes you can eke a little more life out of an ingredient before it's destined for the trash. One thing you definitely want to hang on to are cheese rinds — but not just any of them. We spoke to Molly Browne, education director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, about which rinds you can continue using for cooking purposes, and which you should simply toss.

Browne told us, "The only rinds you should really be saving for future use are parmesan rinds. They can be saved in a Ziploc bag in your freezer until you're ready to pump up the umami in a stock or sauce." But while parmesan unlocks the secret power of umami, other rinds simply aren't as useful for multiple reasons. Browne says that cave-aged cheddar rinds will give your soup or stew a moldy note (not good), while the rind on cheeses like brie are completely edible and meant to be eaten. And though wax-coated cheeses technically use food-safe materials, we're guessing you probably don't want to be adding wax or plastic to your sauces.