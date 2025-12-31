The Aldi Seafood Forced Labor Scandals Shoppers Should Be Aware Of

When it comes to seafood scandals in grocery store chains, the recent, shocking radioactive shrimp recall is just the tip of the iceberg. Though many stores have experienced supply chain and quality problems, a number of Aldi's seafood selections (including prawns, shrimp, salmon, and tuna) have been tainted by scandal at one point or another. Though it happened as recently as 2021, many consumers have forgotten about Aldi's salmon scandal wherein Toxin Free U.S.A. filed a complaint against Aldi for labeling its Chilean-farmed salmon "sustainable" and "responsibly sourced" when this was not exactly the case. But misleading marketing was far from the worst misstep in Aldi's seafood supply chain. In 2015, the Associated Press discovered that Aldi's Thailand-based prawn supplier used child slavery.

Two years later, the Associated Press investigated seafood facilities in China that employed North Korean laborers who were forced to work by their government. It is illegal for companies in the United States to import North Korean products, but the snow crab, salmon, and squid processed by these exploited workers slipped through the cracks and made its way to American grocery stores like Aldi. The North Korean government takes anywhere from 50-70% of its citizens' wages and forces workers into restrictive contracts under deplorable conditions. More recently, a whistleblower from Choice Canning, a seafood company in India that supplies Aldi with shrimp, published a 2024 report titled Hidden Harvest which detailed the unsanitary conditions and human rights violations taking place at its factories.